Traffic accidents during Ramadan Bayram holiday claim 86 lives

At least 86 people died in several traffic accidents during the nine-day national holiday of Eid al-Fitr to celebrate the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan across Turkey, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Monday.

The death toll was recorded in 73 road accidents across 39 provinces over the last nine days, Soylu said in.

According to Soylu, Turkey saw a 51.5% decrease in the death toll resulted from traffic accidents compared to the last ten years.

A total of 185,000 traffic police and gendarmeries were deployed across the country during the holiday to reduce the number of potential accidents, Soylu added.

Thousands have taken to the roads to mark Ramadan Bayram, or Eid al-Fitr, at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after the workday ended on May 31 and a nine-day holiday started.

Big cities in the west, particularly Istanbul, saw an exodus of thousands of people traveling to popular holiday destinations in the Aegean and Mediterranean cities for the holiday.

A significant number of people living in western cities also travel to central, northern, southern and eastern parts of the country to celebrate Ramadan Bayram in their hometowns with their relatives.