Top transplant center seeks Guinness world record

The Turgut Özal Medical Center, an internationally renowned hospital in eastern Turkey specializing in liver transplants, will try to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records today with five simultaneous transplant surgeries.

The hospital at İnönü University is top-ranked in Europe for liver transplants from living donors and attracts both local and foreign patients. İnönü University President professor Ahmet Kızılay said they would attempt the record by having five patients and five donors in the surgery rooms at the same time, branding it as a record.

Kızılay says the center has carried out more than 2,500 transplant surgeries since it was opened in 2002 and their success rate is 89%.