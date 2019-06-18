Former President Demirel commemorated

Turkey remembered its ninth President Süleyman Demirel who passed away four years ago.

"Süleyman Demirel, the ninth president of the Republic of Turkey, has made valuable contributions to our country's development and improvement and had a special place in our people's heart as a statesman and politician," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday in a message issued by his office.

Demirel was ousted twice in military coups and survived an assassination attempt before dying of heart failure at the age of 91. He was one of Turkey's most prominent center-right political figures serving as prime minister seven times and as president from 1993 to 2000.

His formal entry in politics began in 1962 when he was elected to the executive board of the center-right Justice Party, which he later headed from 1964 to 1980. Later in 1975, 1977, and 1979 respectively, he formed governments as prime minister.

During these years, he became famous for a statement of pragmatism: "Yesterday is yesterday, today is today," showing his ability to maneuver politically. Following the army-led coup of Sept. 12, 1980, Demirel was banned from involvement in active politics for 10 years. His party was closed in 1981, but he stayed in touch with his party members.

In 1986, Demirel launched a national campaign for the lifting of political bans and initiated a national referendum on the issue. The referendum on Sept. 6, 1987 brought him back into active politics. He was now the leader of the True Path Party (DYP) between 1987 and 1993, when he was elected the ninth president of the Republic of Turkey.

In 1997, just three years before his presidential term of office ended, another military memorandum was given to then-Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan from the right-wing Welfare Party (RP). He was criticized for not supporting the government against the military during the Feb. 28 Military Memorandum, also known as the "postmodern coup," when generals forced Necmettin Erbakan to sign critical decisions at a National Security Council meeting.