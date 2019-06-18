Heavy rainfall floods parts of northeastern Turkey’s Trabzon, killing 2

At least two people were killed in northeastern Turkey's Trabzon province after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on Tuesday.

According to Trabzon Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu, two people were killed in the province's Araklı district, while three others were injured and eight people were missing.

Ustaoğlu said search and rescue efforts had been launched by Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) units to locate the missing.

The governor previously said six people were killed but later on corrected the death toll and said rescue teams were able to reclaim the remains of two dead and eight others were unaccounted for.

The floods hit Araklı's Çamlıktepe and Yeşilyurt neighborhoods after a nearby stream overflowed following sudden and heavy rainfall.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene but had difficulty reaching the affected areas as debris brought by the floods blocked the roads.

AFAD and gendarmerie units were also called in to help with the rescue efforts.

The governor said the floods also destroyed four houses and offices in the district.

Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak offered condolences for those that perished in the disaster and said all available resources were being made available to assist the rescue operation.

"Our government has mobilized to locate and rescue the missing and will offer support to repair the damage caused by the floods," he said.

The governor urged locals to stay away from the affected neighborhoods.