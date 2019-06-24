Death toll rises to eight in Trabzon floods

Another body was discovered yesterday, five days after severe floods hit a town in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, bringing the death toll to eight. Search and rescue crews are still searching for two people missing after the disaster in Araklı town.

The Çamlıktepe and Yeşilyurt neighborhoods of Trabzon were inundated by flash floods after heavy rainfall on June 18. It also triggered landslides in the neighborhoods where a river overflowed its banks.

Search and rescue crews from a disaster management authority, the gendarmes, the Coast Guard and the Turkish Red Crescent among others joined the efforts to find the missing.

The area was exposed to this disaster due to rough terrain and rainfall that will continue much of the week. Floods devastated several buildings in Araklı where housing near the river bed leaves locals exposed to floods. Following last week's floods, Trabzon Municipality pledged to demolish buildings in risky areas and relocated locals to safer areas.