Gulf tourists enjoy rafting in Turkey's northwest Düzce

Arab tourists, spending their summer holidays in Turkey, enjoy rafting in the Melen Stream in Düzce, despite some heavy rain.

Tourists from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iraq flocked in great numbers at the 13-kilometer rafting course that goes through the Dokuzdeğirmen village in Cumayeri district.

Hüseyin Tunçel, a local business owner, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they were hosting local and foreign tourists. "Many foreign tourists and Arabs, in particular, visit Düzce and the Melen stream. Although it was raining today, they came here for rafting and we have one more team to go. They come here every day of the week, which is a pleasing development for the operators of rafting facilities," he said, stressing that they were looking to welcome at least 40,000 Arab visitors this season.

Halis Eldagıstani, an Iraqi tourist visiting the region, said they came to Düzce to experience rafting. Eldagıstani said they had a great time.

"Turkey is very beautiful. So is Düzce. We came to the stream, saw many beautiful places and loved rafting here. We love the people of this city and they treat us very well. Everywhere is very green and incredibly beautiful," he said.