1 dead, 15 wounded as vessel carrying LPG engulfed in fire in Izmir's Aliağa port

One person was killed and 15 others were wounded after a vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Izmir's Aliağa port was engulfed in flames after an explosion late Monday.

The vessel is reportedly carrying an Italian flag.

Fire squads have been dispatched to the scene as they ramp up efforts to contain the fire.

The reason for the explosion remains unknown.

In addition to the firemen, coast guard, police forces and ambulances have reportedly been dispatched to the area as well.