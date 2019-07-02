No sign of 2 missing from June floods

Rescue teams on Monday continued search operations, on the 14th day, to find two people washed away in the floods and landslides, in the Araklı district of Trabzon province on the Black Sea coast. The floods hit the region on June 21.

A team of 230 rescuers with Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), National Medical Search Team (UMKE), the Coast Guard and Gendarmerie Force are involved in the search. Additionally, 48 vehicles, 52 caterpillars and one helicopter have also been pressed into service for the rescue mission.

At least seven people died due to flash floods in the region. The search for two missing people was earlier suspended due to bad weather conditions.

According to initial reports, eight villages, a total of 150 hectares of tea and hazelnut fields and seven buildings were damaged. The floods also washed away nine cattle.