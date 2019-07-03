Forest fires destroy over 10 hectares of land

Forest fires have destroyed over 10 hectares of land across Turkey yesterday.

In southern province of Adana, a forest fire, which was taken under control last night, flared up again due to strong winds in Ceyhan district.

The fire first broke out late Monday for unknown reasons and has burned some 10 hectares of forest when it started again on Tuesday. It has been extinguished as a result of intense efforts by a team of 180 firefighters, four helicopters and 32 firetrucks. The efforts to cool down the area are ongoing.

Also in southern Hatay province, four acres of forest land were destroyed by the fire in Antakya district before the teams, comprising of 16 workers of the forestry department and three water tenders, extinguished it. The cause of the fire remains unknown. In western Denizli province, the forest fire consumed a hectare of land in Buldan district. It was extinguished after around two hours of efforts by 30 forest workers and six firetrucks.

In Manisa, an Aegean province, five acres of oak forest were also destroyed in Köprübaşı district by a fire, which was taken under control after around two hours of efforts by 15 firefighters and three firetrucks.