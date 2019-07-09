World’s richest person Jeff Bezos’s mega yacht 'Flying Fox' anchors in Turkey's Datça

The luxury yacht, owned by Jeff Bezos, estimated to be the richest man in the world, has anchored off one of Turkey's most popular holiday destinations Datça, a district in the southwestern Muğla province.

While it was not known whether Bezos was on the 136-meter-long vessel, it has become a point of attention in the district known for being a hot spot for mega yachts.

The Flying Fox, the mega yacht owned by the 55-year-old Bezos, the founder of the world's biggest online retailer Amazon, is said to be worth $400 million.

The mega yacht built by German shipbuilding company Lürssen in 2019 is 136 meters long. It is 22.5 meters wide and has a 12-meter swimming pool. In addition to a total capacity of 22 guests, the vessel has a 54-member crew and 36 cabins, 11 of which are for VIP guests.

The yacht, which has a private terrace and en-suite bathrooms, as well as two heliports, was seen carrying an Airbus H144 helicopter.





In the meantime, Bezos recently came to the world's agenda with a record-breaking divorce.

His divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, was finalized by a Seattle-area judge on July 5, paving the way for her to receive $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, according to several reports.

In April, Amazon said in a filing that 4 percent of its outstanding stock or 19.7 million shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos' name after court approval of the divorce.

The couple announced their plan to divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with reduced Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate a large position.

He retains a 12 percent stake worth $114.8 billion and remains the world's richest person, Bloomberg said. MacKenzie Bezos has said she would give him voting control of her shares.

MacKenzie in May pledged to give half her fortune to charity to join the "Giving Pledge," a campaign announced by billionaire Warren Buffett and Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates in 2010.

Last week, Dubai Sheikh Abdullah Al Futtaim's 110-meter-long mega yacht Radiant was also caught on camera in Muğla.

The giant yacht was quite a view for those around, but it was not known whether Sheikh Futtaim was onboard.

Futtaim, the 916th richest billionaire with a fortune of $2.5 billion according to Forbes, is the distributor of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, global retailer Toys R Us, fashion giant Zara and Japanese car maker Toyota in his country.