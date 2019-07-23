Turkey's disaster response agency distributes aid in Yemen

Turkey's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has distributed 1,000 food packages in Yemen's southern Lahij province.

The food aid was handed out to the internally displaced people at the Kharaz camp.

AFAD's Yemen representative, Mustafa Ayaz, said the food was handed out as part of Turkey's aid project to distribute more than 25,000 food packages to the victims of the ongoing conflict in the country.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overrunning much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign, which aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed since in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the U.N.

Turkish institutions and nongovernmental organizations, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation, continue to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

U.N. figures show that Yemen is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with more than 10 million people driven to the brink of famine. More than 22 million people in Yemen are desperate for humanitarian aid and protection.