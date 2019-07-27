Search, rescue operations resume in flood-hit Düzce

Search operations for two missing children lost in the flash flood and landslide caused by downpours in Düzce resumed on Friday. Teams from the Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK), the Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Düzce Search and Rescue Team (DAKE), the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) Search and Rescue, the National Reconnaissance unit, the Search and Rescue Association (UKSAR), the Sakarya Search and Rescue and Fire Team (SAKTİM) and others have concentrated in the villages of Esmahanım and Uğurlu in the Akçakoca district and central Melenağzı village, which have been most severely affected by the flood.

A total of 213 personnel, 56 vehicles, boats, search and rescue dogs, drones and helicopters are working on the 21-kilometer line, considering the possibility that missing people could be dragged into the sea. Work machines are also focused on areas where the search and rescue dogs point.

On the other hand, the Turkish Red Crescent, the Provincial Health Directorate's mobile health vehicle and other nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims.

Due to the flooding of the Melen River in the districts of Cumayeri, Gölyaka and Akçakoca as a result of heavy downpour in the region on Wednesday evening and Thursday night last week, many areas were hit by flash floods and landslides.

With the support of the Special Provincial Administration, AFAD, the 112 Emergency Service, fire service and gendarmerie teams and helicopters, some 227 people trapped in villages were rescued, while Fatma (42), Cengiz (53) and Kağan Töngel (3) and mother Nilgün (39) and her daughters Funda (9), twins Sanem and İlayda Sinem Kaplan (7) were reported missing.

As a result of search and rescue efforts, their bodies were found in several areas nearby: Fatma Töngel was found in the stream bed between the Esmahanım and Uğurlu villages in the Akçakoca district on July 19; Cengiz Töngel in the marshy area 200 meters from Uğurlu village on July 21; Sanem Kaplan, one of the twins, in Uğurlu village on July 22; and mother Nilgün and her daughter Funda Kaplan on July 23.