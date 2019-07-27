Turkish people spent most on housing, rent in 2018

Housing and rent expenses made up the largest share of Turkish household spending in 2018, at nearly 23.7%, Turkey's statistical authority announced Friday.

Housing and rent expenditures dropped 1 point from 24.7% in 2017, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The share of expenditures for food and nonalcoholic beverages ranked second, with a rate of 20.3% during 2018.

Other big items in Turkish household budgets included transportation at 18.3%, restaurants and hotels at 6.5%, furniture and appliances at 6.5%, various goods and services at 4.9%, clothing and footwear at 4.8%, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco at 4%, and communication at 3.8%. Entertainment and culture, educational services and health had the lowest shares with 2.9%, 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. The figures show that expenditures for food, beverages, restaurants, hotels, furniture, appliances, goods, services, communication and entertainment items rose in 2018 compared to 2017. "The monthly average consumption expenditures were TL 1,854 in 2017 and TL 2,181 in 2018," TurkStat announced.