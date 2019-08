Fossils unearthed recently in central Turkey were found to be approximately 7.5 million years old.

"We think we will obtain important findings on Anatolia's 7.5 million-year history as a result of our research," professor Cesur Pehlevan of Nevşehir Hacıbektaş Veli University told Anadolu Agency (AA) Tuesday about the specimens discovered at a construction site in Nevşehir province.

Excavations started in 2017 and would come to an end in several days, said Pehlevan.