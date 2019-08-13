Women attacked for speaking Turkish in German rail station

Two women were verbally and physically harassed for not speaking German in Berlin, reports said Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Berlin-Wittenau railway station, where two women waiting for the next train with their babies were having a conversation in Turkish.

A 37-year-old man reportedly approached the two women and told them to speak in German and started harassing them.

People around the station caught the man and handed him to police, reports said.

Berlin police launched a probe over harassment and bodily harm regarding the racially motivated incident.

Turks in Germany, largely descending from the country's "guest workers" who arrived to aid the post-World War II development boom, often complain of racist attacks and lack of follow-up in police investigations on such incidents.

Germany has witnessed growing anti-Islam and anti-migrant sentiments in recent years triggered by far-right parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.