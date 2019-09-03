ICC orders review of Mavi Marmara case

Appeals judges ordered the International Criminal Court's prosecutor yesterday to reconsider her refusal to open a formal investigation into the 2010 raid by Israeli forces of the Mavi Marmara ship that left nine Turkish activists dead.

Presiding Judge Solomy Bossa ordered prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to decide by Dec. 2 whether or not to open a formal probe. The 3-2 majority ruling by the court's appeals chamber is the latest step in a long legal battle to bring the case before the court.

Bensouda earlier declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010 storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.

Israel is not a member state of the court but its nationals could face charges if Bensouda opens an investigation.

In her initial refusal to open a full-scale investigation, Bensouda acknowledged that war crimes may have been committed on the Mavi Marmara, where eight Turks and one Turkish-American was killed and several other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded by Israeli commandos. But she decided that the case wasn't serious enough to merit an ICC probe. Comoros appealed that decision and sought a judicial review when Bensouda once again refused to investigate the case. The ICC was set up as a court of last resort intended to prosecute senior leaders allegedly responsible for grave crimes including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity when national courts prove unable or unwilling to take on such cases.

The appeals panel yesterday criticized Bensouda for her rejection of calls by a lower panel of judges to reconsider the case. "The appeals chamber also finds that the unfortunate language used by the prosecutor to express her disagreement demonstrates that she was entirely misinformed as to what was required of her in conducting the requested reconsideration," Bossa said. Ties between Israel and Turkey crumbled after the raid. Israel later offered an apology, permission for Turkish aid to reach Gaza through Israeli ports, and a payout of $20 million to the families of those killed.

Gülden Sönmez, a lawyer for Turkish victims, told Anadolu Agency that they welcomed the move. "We hope there will be more progress in the case and Israeli criminals will be brought before justice," she said. "Survivors and family members of the people killed aboard the Mavi Marmara have been expecting the launch of an investigation by the prosecutor for years," she said. "Now the prosecutor is required to dismiss any factors outside international laws and start the prosecution. I don't think the prosecutor would decide not to launch an investigation again after today's ruling. If [Bensouda] does not start a probe again, it will be a controversy for the ICC."