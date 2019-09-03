Turkish sailors save stranded migrants off Spanish coast

The crew of a Turkish cargo vessel rescued 24 African migrants, stranded on a boat, off the coast of Spain Sunday.

Ekmen Trans, operated by a Turkish shipping company, was heading to Morocco when the crew noticed a motionless object some 60 nautical miles off the Spanish coast.

The vessel approached and discovered it was a boat stranded at sea. The crew took in the migrants, including three children and a pregnant woman.

They immediately alerted the Spanish authorities as the pregnant woman was in the latter stages of her pregnancy. The woman was airlifted to a hospital on the coast.

The vessel then changed its original course and anchored at the Canary Islands' Las Palmas port to disembark the migrants.

The shipping company's lawyer Selçuk Esenyel, who also worked on a case for the release of 10 Turkish sailors kidnapped in Nigeria last month, said the ship's captain "took a great risk to rescue the migrants."

He noted that the ship could be ordered to stay off the coast by the authorities for bringing in migrants. He added that the captain contacted the company, which immediately gave the green light for a rescue operation.

"They showed the world that the lives of people are above the commercial risks," said Esenyel.