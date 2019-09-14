2 earthquakes of 4.7 and 4.8 magnitude strike northern Turkish city of Çankırı

Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 4.8 magnitude struck northern Turkish city of Çankırı early Saturday as the tremor was felt in capital Ankara. witnesses said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), the epicenter of the quakes was Çankırı district -- 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of Ankara -- at the depth of 13.66 and 4.13 kilometers (8.4 and 2.5 miles).

Neighboring provinces also felt tremors quakes and there were no reports of casualties.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on a number of active fault lines. In the latest earthquake-related disaster, more than 600 people died in October 2011 in the eastern province of Van after a 7.2 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks.

Scientists have warned that the epicenter of Turkey's next big earthquake is likely to occur under the Sea of Marmara, where the North Anatolian Fault (NAF) passes.