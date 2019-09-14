Magnitude 4.7, 4.8 and 4.3 earthquakes strike central Turkey's Çankırı

Three earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7, 4.8 and 4.3 struck central Turkish province on Çankırı Saturday as the tremor was felt in capital Ankara, witnesses said.

According to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), the epicenter of the quakes was Çerkeş district -- 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ankara -- at a depth of 13.66 and 4.13 kilometers (8.4 and 2.5 miles).

The third earthquake in the afternoon also hit Çankırı district at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage as neighboring provinces also felt tremors.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on a number of active fault lines. In the latest earthquake-related disaster, more than 600 people died in October 2011 in the eastern province of Van after a magnitude 7.2 quake and powerful aftershocks.

Scientists have warned that the epicenter of Turkey's next big earthquake is likely to occur under the Sea of Marmara, where the North Anatolian Fault (NAF) passes.