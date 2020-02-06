'Stay strong': Turks express solidarity with China in fight against virus

Turks living in China joined locals to lift spirits in coronavirus-hit regions. In a video tweeted by the Turkish consulate in Hong Kong on Thursday, Turkish expatriates and the country's ambassador in Beijing, Abdulkadir Emin Önen, expressed their solidarity with China.

Expatriates say or "Wuhan, Hubei jiayou, stay strong" in the video, referring to popular slogan first heard in virus outbreak's epicenter Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei.

The death toll from coronavirus stands at 563 currently.

Turkey evacuated its citizens from Wuhan last week by a military cargo plane which also brought protective gear and medical equipment to China to help the country in its fight against the pandemic.

Chinese authorities thanked Turkey for its support while Chinese social media users hailed Turkey's delivery of 1,000 biohazard protective suits, 93,500 face masks and 1,000 pieces of single-use protective gear.