Turkish lawyer joins human rights network WAVE

The network "Women Against Violence Europe" (WAVE) selected lawyer Aybüke Çakırel Şenzek to join the group's legal expert group, representing Turkey. This group of 10 is working to counsel the network, supported by the European Commission.

Çakırel Şenzek said she was overjoyed and didn't expect to be chosen to join the experts, stating that Turkey's other women's rights groups applied for the spot. Being a member of Turkey's "Mor Salkım" association, which helps women and children suffering from violence, she works with them to look into cases pro bono.

WAVE is composed of Europe's women's nongovernmental organizations working together to fight violence against women and children. Their aim is to promote and strengthen the human rights of women and children and prevent further violence. The nongovernmental organization is considered to be the only European network focusing on the elimination of violence against women and children.