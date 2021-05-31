A pileup involving 30 vehicles injured 21 people on a major highway in northwestern Turkey's Kocaeli Monday. The incident reportedly stemmed from a truck overtaking other vehicles, weaving through traffic in an uncontrolled manner in the Izmit section of Trans-European Motorway (TEM). The ground was slippery due to rainfall and when the driver lost control, the truck overturned and vehicles on the lane heading toward Istanbul crashed into it. Among them were a passenger bus and other trucks.

The pileup in the early hours of Monday led to the closure of the highway for hours, before crews removed the wrecked vehicles, as well as some motorists trapped in their vehicles. A section connecting the capital Ankara with western cities was reopened to traffic five hours later while it took another eight hours to reopen a section leading to Istanbul. No serious injuries were reported among drivers and passengers who were taken to hospitals in Izmit. People aboard passenger buses were taken to a nearby bus terminal to resume their travel. Eyewitnesses said motorists failed to stop as the rainfall at night had made the road slippery, aggravating the pileup.

A view of a crashed bus involved in the pileup, in Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey, May 31, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

In March, another pileup in the northwestern province of Bursa killed three and injured 21 others. Turkey was once notorious for its high casualties in traffic accidents, something blamed both on reckless drivers and poor road conditions. Road infrastructure was vastly improved in the last decade with the construction of “divided highways” with more lanes. Yet, casualties are still common, though lower. Some 528 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first three months of 2021, according to the latest statistics available, 61 lower than the same period of 2020.