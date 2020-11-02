A wounded three-year-old girl has been rescued Monday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean coast.

Elif Perincek was pulled from debris nearly 65 hours after the quake in the Bayraklı district of western Izmir province.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and was taken to hospital.

In a Twitter post, Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), expressed pleasure over the rescue of the little girl.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif's mother Seher Dereli Perincek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem Perincek, as well as her seven-year-old brother Umut Perincek were pulled from the rubble. However, Umut lost his life, while her mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

As of Monday 79 have been reported dead of the devastating earthquake while more than 900 people were injured.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.