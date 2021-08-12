Four people swept away by floodwaters were killed in Kastamonu province while the search is underway for another person missing in Bartın, as torrential rains triggered floods in the central Black Sea region.

Heavy rainfall late Tuesday had caused floods and landslides in an area spanning from Bartın in the west to Sinop in the east of the region prone to floods due to its climate. Rainfall sporadically continued on Wednesday and Thursday. Search and rescue crews were deployed in areas affected by floods, evacuating people stranded in their houses and cars.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the casualties early Thursday and said in a statement that their crews, staff from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and local search and rescue teams were working on evacuating residents and distributing aid to survivors. Some 300 people in Bartın’s Ulus district, where an elderly woman went missing after floods tore apart her home, were evacuated. In Kastamonu’s villages and neighborhoods, 210 people were evacuated from a region affected by floods. Helicopters airlifted stranded people who climbed up onto the roofs of buildings in Bozkurt and Abana on Thursday. Television footage showed some multi-story buildings located next to a stream had collapsed but there was no word of any casualties. AFAD said another 106 people were airlifted in villages near Ayancık, the worst-hit district in Sinop, where the sole public hospital was inundated with floodwaters, forcing the evacuation of patients. Floods also led to power cuts in 271 villages in Kastamonu, Bartın and Sinop.

Floods and landslides led to the collapse of some bridges and roads in the region. Work is underway to restore access to some villages.

The weather forecast showed that the torrential rains were expected to cease by late Thursday.