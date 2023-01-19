Four people were killed and one person was injured in an armed attack on a jeep holding a foreign number plate in Mardin.

An unknown person or persons started firing on the vehicle on the Artuklu-Nusaybin highway in the Yeniköy district of Mardin.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene immediately.

In the attack, H.A.S., 39, W.H.J., 63, A.S.M., 69, and C.S.K., 75, who were all in the jeep, lost their lives, while 45-year-old A.J.I. was taken to Nusaybin State Hospital by 112 Emergency Health teams.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers.