Five Turkish soldiers and the driver transporting them died on Monday after their bus rolled over in the southern province of Mersin, the local governor's office said.

Ten soldiers were also seriously injured in the accident and taken to the hospital, it said, adding that the cause of the disaster had not yet been determined. Some media reports say that the driver couldn't make a turn and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is on his way to the scene of the incident.