Five Turkish soldiers and the driver transporting them died on Monday after their bus rolled over in the southern province of Mersin, the local governor's office said.
Ten soldiers were also seriously injured in the accident and taken to the hospital, it said, adding that the cause of the disaster had not yet been determined. Some media reports say that the driver couldn't make a turn and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is on his way to the scene of the incident.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.