Seven people have died and another is in critical condition after consuming bootleg alcohol on Friday in the central province of Kırıkkale, media outlets reported. In the western province of Izmir, nine people were hospitalized for the same reason, with seven still in the hospital in critical condition.

These are the worst cases of alcohol poisoning since March, when 30 mostly Turkmen citizens died after drinking pure alcohol in Istanbul.

The first cases were reported in four of Izmir’s districts early Friday. Media outlets said nine people were taken to the hospital after consuming bootleg alcohol and complained of loss of vision and nausea. The victims were between the ages of 42 and 71 and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In Kırıkkale, seven people died at the hospital after reportedly consuming bootleg alcohol.

Alcohol poisoning from illegal drinks has claimed roughly 10,000 lives worldwide over the past decade and more than 100 in Turkey in recent years. Turkish police have stepped up efforts against bootleggers in order to prevent further deaths, but bootleg alcohol remains a lucrative sector given the steep taxes on alcoholic beverages in Turkey.