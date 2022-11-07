Seven people were killed when a passenger bus collided with two trucks in Tutak, a district of the easternmost Turkish province of Ağrı on Monday.

Images from the scene showed a thick black cloud and flames towering over the wreckage of vehicles, while ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene. An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

Media outlets reported that the bus, carrying 21 people crashed into two trucks carrying vegetables, which earlier crashed into each other. All casualties were people aboard the bus while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in a short time. A main road connecting Ağrı to Van province was shut down due to the accident.

Despite safety measures and constant warnings, accidents are still quite common in Türkiye. On Sunday, three people were killed when a passenger bus overturned in the northern province of Bolu and 16 others were injured. Hours before, an accident in Van and another bus accident in the central province of Sivas claimed two lives while 30 others were injured. In August, 35 people were killed in the worst accidents in two consecutive days in southern and southeastern Türkiye when a bus crashed into the first responders to an accident in Gaziantep and trucks ran over a crowd gathered to help victims of another accident in Mardin.