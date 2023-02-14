A second boy was rescued alive in another miraculous rescue some 198 hours after two earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6. The boy was pulled to safety by crews Tuesday from the rubble of a building where another boy, presumed to be his brother, was rescued earlier.

Search teams are facing a race against the clock as experts caution that hopes of finding people alive in the debris dim with each passing day. In the devastated Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, near the quake's epicenter, excavators dug through mountains of twisted rubble as a rescue team recovered a body from the wreckage.

Factors vary, but experts say people trapped in the rubble of an earthquake can survive for up to a week or more. They emphasize it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped, and the weather conditions. Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts said. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris. Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather conditions.