The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship off the southern Turkish coast after receiving a distress signal, the National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Marshall Islands-flagged cargo carrier 'Paolo Topic' sent out a distress call off the coast of Kaş district on Sept.19, 2022, about 100 nautical miles south of Kaş (district)," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The whereabouts of the ship were located by a drone. "Göksu and Bafra (frigates) that were en route close to the location of the cargo ship, were dispatched to the scene," it said.

"The merchant ship 'Paolo Topic,' which carries around 300 accident victims, was immediately transferred to Antalya by the Turkish Coast Guard," it added.

No further information has been disclosed about why the ship sent a distress signal.

The vessel was carrying 283 irregular migrants when it sent the distress signal at 9:41 p.m. (local time) on Monday according to the Anadolu Agency (AA).