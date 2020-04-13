The total number of those infected with the coronavirus in Turkey has reached 61,049, with 4,093 more people testing positive, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday, although the recovery data has offered some signs of hope.

The death toll hit 1,296, with 98 having passed away as a result of the illness in the last 24 hours, while the total numbered discharged increased to 3,957. A total of 511 patients recovered in a single day, according to statements made by the minister via his Twitter account.

Those discharged within the past 24 hours included a 92-year-old patient who has recovered from the deadly disease.

Bahriye Kaya, of Çalköy in the Yenice district of Çanakkale province in the northwest, was admitted to Çan State Hospital on 31 March. The hospital has been specially assigned the duty of dealing with locals hit by the pandemic.

Kaya, who was suffering from respiratory failure and was taken to intensive care, had tested positive for the COVID-19. The elderly woman received treatment in the intensive care unit for nine days, followed by five days of standard patient observation and care.

Kaya left the hospital to rounds of applause from healthcare workers and was taken home by ambulance.

Turkey has imposed restrictions on daily life in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Though an early response to the crisis has stemmed the number of those infected, the country has had mixed success in limiting public mobility, especially on weekends and given rising temperatures.

With this in mind, a weekend curfew declared Friday in over 31 mainly urban provinces came as no surprise for many, despite having been announced only two hours before implementation. The weekend curfews will also remain in place as long as deemed necessary for the coming future, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Monday.