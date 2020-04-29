The death rate of coronavirus patients continued to fall in Turkey on Wednesday, as the number of recoveries hits 5,231 with 89 new losses.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 89 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 3,081.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country increased to 117,589 as 2,936 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 44,022 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

It added that 43,498 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 991,613.

Turkey is currently treating 1,574 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.