Drugs hidden in a guitar case and a slipper sole were seized by customs officials in two separate narcotics operations at Istanbul Airport Wednesday.

A passenger with a guitar case traveling from Iran was scanned after Istanbul Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate teams conducted targeted studies. The scan revealed an unusual density in the guitar case following which a detailed physical search was carried out which revealed hidden substances. Further analysis with a drug detection device revealed methamphetamine drugs weighing 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) in the suspect's possession, which led to his detention.

In another operation, Customs officials detected a packet of suspicious cargo containing a pair of slippers with different seams on the soles. After removing the seams, 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of captagon pills stashed on the slipper soles were discovered.

The investigation at the Gaziosmanpaşa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is underway.