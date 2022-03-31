The fate of three birds who stopped over in Turkey highlights the dangers human beings pose to migratory species. In Antalya, the first destination for migratory birds traveling from Africa, birds of different species were found shot, maimed and poisoned by bird watchers.

The migrating season began recently for thousands of birds, who head from the Southern Hemisphere to the north. Bird watchers and scientists track down the birds for their conservation and to ensure their health is not affected en route to the north.

A dunlin, a wader which winters in Africa, was among the unfortunate birds found on the shore of Antalya’s Manavgat district recently. Tamer Yılmaz, a bird watcher, came across the small bird with a distinctive black belly on the beach. “She was missing a leg. It is most probably because of being tangled in a net or a fishing line. Her wound was not new and she appeared accustomed to it,” he said.

In the same area, a western marsh harrier, a bird of prey, was found unconscious in a field of reeds. Gökçe Coşkun, a vet and bird watcher, noticed the bird had odd coloring around its beak and a stench. The bird was taken to a rehabilitation center for migratory birds and it is suspected that it was poisoned. Coşkun said it probably ate a mouse or other animal tainted with pesticide.

The last victim of “humans” was an Eurasian hoopoe, which was found with a gunshot wound. Coşkun, who took the bird to a clinic for treatment, said she was devastated by the “pure evil” of the people who shot the bird. “This is a bird sacred for the Muslim faithful and associated with the Prophet Süleyman (Solomon). The Prophet Muhammad barred its slaughter. Yet, there are people who are apparently unhappy at their sight and shoot them down,” she said.