The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye surpassed 4,500, Orhan Tatar, head of Directorate of Earthquake and Risk Reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.

In a news conference, Tatar said 26,721 people were injured in 10 provinces across Türkiye. He added that 435 aftershocks happened the two major quakes.

Some 60,217 emergency officials are working in the area, including 3,200 personnel from 65 countries, Tatar said.

Calling on all citizens to refrain from entering damaged buildings, Tatar said aftershocks may completely destroy them. He also called on citizens to not use telephones unless it is an emergency.

Two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southeastern part of the country. The earthquakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria. Türkiye announced the closure of schools until Feb. 13 across the country and declared a week of mourning.