The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye surpassed 5,800, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday.

The number of people injured in the disaster hit 34,810, Oktay said in a news conference.

He noted that they have started using all airports and helicopters will continue to work throughout the night as part of disaster relief efforts.

Over 450,000 people have been sheltering in student dormitories, he added.

In an earlier news conference, Orhan Tatar, head of Directorate of Earthquake and Risk Reduction said at least 435 aftershocks happened after the two major quakes.

Some 60,217 emergency officials are working in the area, including 3,200 personnel from 65 countries, Tatar said.

Calling on all citizens to refrain from entering damaged buildings, Tatar said aftershocks may completely destroy them. He also called on citizens to not use telephones unless it is an emergency.

Two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southeastern part of the country. The earthquakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria. Türkiye announced the closure of schools until Feb. 13 across the country and declared a week of mourning.