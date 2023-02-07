The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye surpassed 6,000, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced Wednesday.

The number of people killed is 6,234, while the numbers of injured in the disaster hit 37,011, according to AFAD.

AFAD also stated that 79,110 aid personnel are currently dispatched in the region as part of relief efforts.

Tuesday evening, Vice President Fuat Oktay noted that they have started using all airports, and helicopters were set to continue to work throughout the night as part of disaster relief efforts. Over 450,000 people have been sheltering in student dormitories, he added.

In an earlier news conference, Orhan Tatar, head of the Directorate of Earthquake and Risk Reduction said at least 435 aftershocks happened following the two major quakes.

Calling on all citizens to refrain from entering damaged buildings, Tatar said aftershocks may completely destroy them. He also called on citizens to not use telephones unless it is an emergency.

Two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southeastern part of the country. The earthquakes also rocked several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria. Syria, already reeling from a decadelong civil war, has been hit particularly badly with over 2,500 deaths and thousands of others injured. Türkiye announced the closure of schools until Feb. 13 across the country and declared a week of mourning.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Tuesday also announced that a three-month state of emergency had been declared in the 10 provinces hit the worst by the deadly earthquakes.