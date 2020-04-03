Authorities issued detention warrants for quarantine breakers as people continued to skip quarantine despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Prosecutors and local governors are authorized to issue detention warrants or missing person notices, according to a report on public broadcaster TRT Haber’s website.

A wanted notice will be issued for those not complying with a 14-day mandatory quarantine period or those fleeing hospitals they were taken to for treatment. Security forces can launch legal procedures for them on charges of “spreading the pandemic.”

Around 2,456 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Turkey in the last 24 hours, while 79 more people died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.