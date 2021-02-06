Cemil Başöngen, 50, and his daughter, Yasemin Başöngen, 17, were hospitalized as a result of police violence in Germany's North Rhine Westphalia state.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Cemil Başöngen, a factory worker living in Germany since 2001, said that the police used disproportionate violence against him and his daughter due to a simple incident on Feb. 3.

"We went to Lünen city because my daughter had some materials to take. My daughter quarreled there with her friend, and they called the police. The police came within five minutes and told my daughter to go away. Then, a female police officer rushed after my daughter and pulled her down to the ground with another police officer who had come from outside. When I went there to protect my daughter, other police officers punched my face and handcuffed me. They took away my daughter, but I didn’t see because I lost my consciousness,” Başöngen said.

Yasemin Başöngen was treated in the hospital after the incident, Feb. 6, 2021. (AA Photo)

The Turkish man said that when he finally arrived at the police station, he saw that his daughter’s face and hair were covered with blood and realized that she had been beaten in the police station and her cheekbone was broken.

“Then they called an ambulance and sent my daughter to the hospital,” he said.

Başöngen said the doctor gave him a five-day incapacity report. He added that he would file a criminal complaint about the incident.

Germany is home to 81 million people and the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Of the country’s nearly 4.7 million Muslims, at least 3 million are of Turkish origin.