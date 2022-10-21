The Turkish graduates association provided humanitarian assistance of 120 tons to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Pakistan Alumni and Members Association (PAMDER), a nongovernmental organization (NGO) created by Turkish students studying in Pakistan, gave humanitarian assistance of 120 tons to flood victims in the Sindh province of Pakistan, which was recently hit by the worst natural disaster in the history.

PAMDER, in cooperation with a private company from Türkiye and Dost Eli Association, delivered aid to hundreds of families in need in the Miro Khan district of Qambar Shahdadkot region.

Talha Uğurlu, the country's coordinator of PAMDER, stated that they started providing aid in various regions of the country due to the flood disaster in Pakistan and delivered 120 tons of humanitarian assistance to the needy in the Miro Khan district to 985 families. These include beds, tents, shelters and food supplies. It is expected that 6,000 people will benefit from them, he said.

One of the business partners, Sinan Özyön, said that after hearing about the flood disaster in Pakistan, the company began making the necessary preparations for aid. He added that as a father of a son studying in Pakistan, he could not turn a blind eye to those affected by the disaster and came to help.

Mervan Özyön, the other partner of the company, noted that they are trying to do their best for the flood disaster in Pakistan by following the religious teaching, "He who sleeps peacefully while his neighbor is hungry is not one of us."

Münir Ahmed, the chief professor of Talimül Qur'an Madrassa in Miro Khan, who supported the delivery of aid to those in need, pointed out that the flood was very dangerous and they suffered great damage. Even their madrassa (religious school) was submerged in water. While thanking and praying to the organization, he said that this much aid has never been given to any flood victims. Our Turkish brothers showed real brotherhood. "Our prayers are with them," he said.