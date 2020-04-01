Keeping people at home is a challenge amid the coronavirus outbreak. Despite repeated warnings by the government urging people to stay indoors and adhere to social distancing rules, some tend to ignore them. Turkish security forces are at the frontline in combatting violations of rules.

Drones and helicopters usually reserved for chasing suspects are now employed to detect citizens failing to keep their distance from others or going to picnic spots despite a ban. Citizens age 65 or above, who are subject to an exclusive curfew, are also monitored by police for violations.

Unlike other countries like India where violators of the curfew are chased around with sticks by police, Turkish police simply ask those ignoring social distancing rules to disperse or go home while the elderly out on the street in defiance of the curfew are given a ride home by officers.

In the eastern province of Van, police helicopters and drones hover above potential spots for gatherings like parks, while police cars patrol the city to enforce rules. Loudspeakers repeatedly issue warnings, calling on people to stay indoors. Like other cities where busy venues are empty, the people of eastern Van largely comply with recommendations to stay home but police continue inspections nevertheless as some still go out for a breath of fresh air despite the risk. A video shared by police shows two people in close quarters in a park who run out when the loudspeaker of a police helicopter warns them to keep a distance. Van was one of the first places in Turkey to adopt measures against the outbreak as it neighbors Iran, where the death toll from the virus dramatically increases every day. Authorities shut down the border crossing in the province two months ago as a precaution.