With children back to school for the new academic year, concerns for their health have increased with experts warning families against infections.

Healthcare specialists suggest that parents should help children remain active and pay attention to their diet to keep immunity strong against infections that are more common in crowded environments such as schools.

"Many different infections are encountered in school-age children. The leading ones are upper respiratory tract infections. These infections may be caused by viruses or bacteria. Therefore, children's immune systems should be strong," said Dr. Ender Saraç.

He also underlined the importance of a sufficient and balanced diet rich in antioxidant foods, as well as regular physical activity and quality sleep.

Saraç added that the amount of packaged food consumption should be kept at a minimum while attention to cleanliness and hygiene should be paid for a strong immune system.

"Especially, regular sleep and a breakfast rich in nutritional value can significantly boost children's success rate at school and their concentration in lessons," he said.

Raw honey

Child specialist Dr. Elif Pınar Çakır said that raw honey, which has antiviral and antibacterial properties, is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the treatment of upper respiratory tract infections.

"Studies have found that it especially helps reduce the severity of the cough. A 2014 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that raw honey had positive effects on nighttime cough and quality of sleep among children.

Dr. Aslı Elif Tanuğur Samancı of Türkiye's Trusted Product Platform, a civil movement to identify safe consumer products, underlined the importance of a dies rich in quality protein, calcium, vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc and iron.

"We need to ensure that they regularly consume propolis, the strongest antioxidant known in nature and natural probiotics."

She also underlined the importance of breakfast for school-age children, saying it's the most important meal for school-age children.