It was love at long last for Habibe Özdemir and Muharrem Erdoğan after a chance encounter led to intimacy and, later, to the nearest wedding hall.

Özdemir, a 90-year-old unmarried woman living alone, proposed to 77-year-old Erdoğan, a father of four who lives alone after losing his wife years ago. “We loved each other. It was all we needed after I took a liking to him,” Özdemir told Demirören News Agency (DHA) as the couple entered a wedding hall where they had their marriage officiated.

Özdemir says she ran into Erdoğan when she visited her neighborhood clinic seven years ago for health problems. Both recovered from their illnesses but not before falling in love. Several dates followed and the couple applied to the municipality of Avcılar in Istanbul, where both lives, to officiate their marriage. They personally asked Mayor Turan Hançerli to preside over the wedding and the mayor complied. “It was a special wedding. They were very excited and I felt their excitement as well,” he said. The staff of Cihangir Family Health Clinic, where the couple first met, stood as marriage witnesses at the ceremony.