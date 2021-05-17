President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the positive impact of the recent total lockdown imposed in the country while announcing a new economic support program to curb the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak in certain struggling areas.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan announced that a one-time grant of TL 5,000 ($601.1) would be granted to cafes, restaurants, shops, workshops and academies affected by the pandemic.

A spike in infections led the government to enact its strictest lockdown to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Turkey has imposed lockdowns and curfews when necessary, the latest of which began on April 29 and ended on May 17, during which cafes and restaurants were limited to only take-away and most other businesses were forced to close.

These strict measures have paid off, Erdoğan said, further noting that the lockdown and curfews have "to a great extent managed to get the COVID-19 outbreak under control."

The country has now entered a "gradual normalization" period thanks to a drop in infections but will delay lifting restrictions further until June as a precaution.

Over the course of the pandemic, Turkey has done its best to protect its people and economy using a variety of methods. Erdoğan underlined that "400,000 companies have benefited from credits worth TL 315 billion ($37.81 billion)," adding that loans and tax payments had been postponed.

Additionally, over 670,000 pensioners have had their payments boosted, said the president, noting that 1.2 million people have benefited from the rent aid scheme while taxes have been cut for businesses.

In the address, Erdoğan pointed to the fact that Turkey is one of few countries that managed to grow its economy, "even during the COVID-19 pandemic."