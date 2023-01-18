A unit to undertake legislation studies on companies providing management services for buildings has been established following recent complaints from residents at a complex in an Istanbul neighborhood and an ongoing local media discussion relating to citizens residing on the ground floors of buildings must not be compelled to pay the same maintenance amount and apartment dues ("aidat").

The unit established by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change will work in order to protect the rights of ground floor owners, and carry out legislative studies regarding companies undertaking the management of residences and workplaces, reported the Ihlas Haber Ajansı (IHA) on Wednesday.

The unit is set to cooperate with relevant public institutions and organizations and implement measures to solve problems of residence management. The established unit will carry out secondary legislation studies following the completion of the legal regulatory studies on the subject.

''With the completion of the secondary legislation studies, an important step will be taken toward reducing management issues at estates,'' as per a statement issued by the ministry.