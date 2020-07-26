Friday will mark the beginning of the Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, for hundreds of millions of Muslims worldwide. It will also signal the start of a traveling frenzy for Turkish people, with most citizens heading to their hometowns to visit relatives, while others will try to make it to resort towns for a relaxing vacation.

And with the whole country having to spend the last Ramadan Bayram, or Eid al-Fitr, stuck indoors due to lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of citizens may hit the roads as soon as Thursday, on the eve of the bayram.

Despite seeing a downward trend in new infections at the time, Turkey in May declared a nationwide curfew for Ramadan Bayram to avoid a second wave of infections. Even before the lockdown was announced, 15 of the worst-hit provinces were under travel restrictions, with entries and exits not allowed for very few exceptions.

A similar measure was rumored for Qurban Bayram, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ruled out a possible nationwide lockdown earlier in July. Before Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had already dismissed claims of a nationwide curfew, but he didn’t rule it out completely.

Koca said the Health Ministry could decide to impose measures on a provincial basis, depending on the number of coronavirus cases. But with the bayram fast approaching, the government has not indicated any signs of a lockdown, yet.

With no curfews and travel restrictions in sight, millions are expected to flock to airports, bus stations or create heavy congestion on highways. However, multiple experts on the country’s Coronavirus Science Board have warned citizens that carrying out customs and traditions, from visiting relatives to shopping, will put citizens at risk of coronavirus infections.

One member, professor Yeşim Taşova, warned that despite the low number of new infections over the past few weeks, family visits still pose a danger, especially to elderly family members who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Explaining that the traditional kissing of the hand of the senior members of the family is a perfect way to spread the virus, Taşova urged citizens to celebrate the holiday at home.

According to Taşova, another tradition-born risk is the size of family gatherings.

“Especially working people, people who have been in an office or in similar places, are great sources of risk for infecting other members of the family,” she said, warning against family visits.

“If they do go, people need to avoid gathering in large numbers at home. Crowded homes will inevitably lead to infections. There shouldn’t be large feasts or dinners. Everyone should wear a mask, and the relatives should keep as much distance between them as they can to especially protect the elderly members of families,” she said.

Speaking about innovative ways Turkish people have come up with to carry out traditions while mitigating the risk of contracting the virus, Taşova said such attempts are futile.

“I’ve seen people using a mannequin hand to shake hands as they carry out the tradition of haggling for the sacrificial animal’s price. Even that shouldn’t happen. That’s a ritual for us. We need to give up all our rituals for the holiday. Just this once. We will have to accept it, especially when there is tangible talk of a second wave of infections,” she said.

Limited shopping

While Taşova warned about the dangers of family visits, a different member of the Coronavirus Science Board warned of the apparent risks of another age-old bayram tradition: shopping.

Especially on the eve of a bayram, Thursday for this year’s Eid al-Adha, families flock to malls or bazaars to buy clothes for children, as well as picking up groceries for the upcoming family feasts.

But spending too much time in shopping malls or crowded bazaars will expose families to potential infections, professor Mustafa Necmi Ilhan warned.

“Both the families and the vendors should not forget to obey the three rules. They need to wear a mask, keep a distance and pay attention to hygiene, especially for their hands. Cash will change hands for purchases, therefore people will need to pay attention to their hands,” Ilhan warned.

Saying that it is impossible to reduce the risk of infections to zero, Ilhan urged families to shop during less crowded hours.

“One of the disadvantages of malls and bazaars is that they are often crowded places. It is important to visit such places when they are less crowded. Early hours in the morning, for example. Most people have to visit such places after they leave work, and people who can should avoid going to such places during busy hours,” he said.

Regarding potential infections from bought items, especially groceries, Ilhan said while it was a very low risk, it was still theoretically possible.

“For food, an infection is out of the question once something is cooked. But if someone coughed or sneezed on the packaging, there might be risks,” he said.

The example Ilhan chose, disinfecting packages of food bought from the grocery store, has been a much-debated topic across the world. People all around the world have been wondering if they could contract the virus from groceries they order online, even if they never stepped foot outside their homes.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, authorities at the U.S.’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that while contracting the virus from surfaces was theoretically possible, it was not considered a serious vector for transmission in their outbreak scenarios.

In a similar tone to their first assessment, the agency later issued an updated advisory, saying that the coronavirus "does not spread easily" through touching surfaces or objects.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes," the CDC said. "This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

Despite the update regarding transmission through objects, it still said that people should routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Declining infections

While Koca did not rule out a potential lockdown imposed on the provincial level, Turkey’s daily infection rate, however, indicates such a measure might not be needed at all.

After recording its highest daily new infections in nearly three months on June 15, daily cases have been on a slight decline with minor spikes.

While the number of daily new infections lingered at the lower end of a thousand for a long time, it finally dipped below the thousand mark on July 14 and has been below it ever since.

As of Saturday, Turkey's number of daily COVID-19 cases stood at 921, while daily deaths were reported as 16.

The latest infections raised the tally of virus cases nationwide to 225,173, while the total death toll rose to 5,596.

Meanwhile, 1,103 coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total to 208,477. With the latest recoveries, less than 8% of the country’s coronavirus cases remain active.