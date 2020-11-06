In a retrial on Friday, former Fenerbahçe Chairperson Aziz Yıldırım and other defendants were acquitted in what they called a plot against the Istanbul-based sports club by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

An Istanbul court was handling the new trial after the Supreme Court overturned an earlier trial which implicated Yıldırım and others in a match-fixing case.

Yıldırım was jailed in 2012 for more than a year after he was accused of running a match-fixing scheme and a criminal gang. He was later acquitted of all charges against him when a new trial found that the judges, prosecutors and police officers who helped in his imprisonment may have had conspired against Fenerbahçe and other teams to serve the interests of FETÖ.

Throughout the early trial by FETÖ-linked judges and prosecutors, Yıldırım maintained his innocence and claimed that evidence including wiretapped conversations allegedly revealing match-fixing deals were "faked."