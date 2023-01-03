Dense fog on the first day of the year, starting from midnight, disrupted some means of transportation over the weekend, including ferry services between Istanbul and other cities, suspending air, operations and closing highways for a time.

The General Directorate of Meteorology Analysis and Forecasts branch manager Şahin Şahbaz said: "We expect it to be under the influence of a new rainy system as of Sunday. With that system, the effect of fog and haze will decrease." Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) Meteorology Engineering Department professor Hüseyin Toros explained: "Decreases in air quality may occur as per air quality measurement data, it seems that the air quality in Istanbul is generally at a moderate level."

It has been reported that the foggy and misty weather in Istanbul will be continue until the end of the week.

Fog and haze are especially effective in the districts of Beykoz, Ümraniye, Kadıköy, Sarıyer, Beşiktaş, Üsküdar around the Bosporus, as well as in Çekmeköy, Sultanbeyli, Sancaktepe, Kağıthane, Fatih and Beyoğlu.

While drivers have trouble moving forward due to fog and haze, there are also problems in sea and air transportation. The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve.

Şahbaz said that there was a heavy fog seen in Istanbul, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Explaining that the foggy weather is effective in the inner parts as well as around the Bosporus, Şahbaz said: "This situation may cause problems in sea transportation. On Wednesday, Istanbul will have rainy weather and the effect of the fog will be relatively less. Today, there will be more haze rather than fog."

"Our country is under the influence of high pressure. The center of this high pressure is both rainless and rainy. It also causes a foggy, misty weather, especially at night and in the morning," he added.

While Toros said that Istanbul is under the influence of high pressure these days due to meteorological conditions.

"That's why the wind speed is low, In this case, the temperature inversion can be more effective. The air cannot mix vertically and horizontally enough. With the effect of high pressure, haze and fog occur in Istanbul," he explained.

Explaining that fog and haze are different and that they are confused by people, Toros said: "Fog is the presence of very small suspended water droplets in the atmosphere. If the visibility falls below 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) due to water droplets, it is called fog."

Nowadays, there is sometimes fog and sometimes haze in Istanbul. This situation causes disruptions in many things, especially transportation. "Fog and haze should not be confused with air pollution. However, due to meteorological conditions, pollutants from vehicles, heating and facilities are not sufficiently dispersed. Air quality decreases may occur."