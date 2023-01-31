Nearly six suspects were arrested Tuesday under an investigation being carried out on allegations of bribery and corruption.

Five suspects, including Mayor Ünal Çetin, were detained in an operation carried out on charges of corruption and bribery in the Gökçeada district of Çanakkale, and raids were carried out on several addresses.

Çetin, Municipality Zoning Director S.D., public employee E.B., and contractors R.G. and B.B. were taken to police headquarters. It was discovered that the contractor K.Ç, imprisoned for another crime, was among the suspects. The proceedings of the suspects at the police station continue.