Eight Turkish nationals claiming to be "missionaries" were abducted in Haiti, media outlets reported Monday.

The victims were traveling by bus from the Dominican Republic, according to Haitian and Dominican media, amid a wave of gang violence in Haiti. The abduction took place on Sunday afternoon near Croix-des-Bouquets, where a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada was kidnapped last year, according to the online news site Haiti24.

Haitian passengers and a Dominican driver were also on board the bus, Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported. A spokesperson for the Haitian National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Dominican diplomat was released last week after being kidnapped while on his way to the Dominican border.

Gangs have become increasingly powerful since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise. At least 75 people have been killed as a result of turf wars that broke out two weeks ago between gangs near the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said on Friday.